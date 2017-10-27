A Clericalist Alphabet

A is for Accompaniment, the smoth’ring embrace,

B is for Bergoglio, all over the place.

C is for Clericalism’s dark ghost.

D is for Dubia, which really means “Boast.”

E is for Everyone – Come one, Come all!

F is for Fictions, like Sin and the Fall.

G, Gelateria, Italian Cafe.

H is for Heresy, a word not to say.

I is for Internet, where priests show they’re woke.

J is for Jesuit, and Jimmy, and Joke.

K is for Kulturkampf (it’s now all the rage),

L is for Listening to the Spirit of the Age.

M is for Marty, our Lutheran Muse,

N is for Notes that divert and confuse.

O is Obloquy for the littlest waste.

P is for PrayTell, bastion of taste.

Q is for Questioning dogmas all day.

R is for Rigid, the Pharisee’s Way.

S is for Sarah, old Ratzinger’s mime.

T for Trastevere’s napkins sublime.

U is for Undead, like Cardinal Burke.

V is Vocations to Social Justice Work.

W for Words like “Pelagian Coprophile.”

X is for Knights of Malta Exile.

Y is for Youth, who crush all of our hope.

Z is for Zwingli, who should have been Pope.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...