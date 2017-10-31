A Poem for the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation

A Lament for Our Lady’s Shrine at Walsingham

Philip Howard, Earl of Arundel

In the wracks of Walsingham

Whom should I choose

But the Queen of Walsingham

to be my guide and muse.

Then, thou Prince of Walsingham,

Grant me to frame

Bitter plaints to rue thy wrong,

Bitter woe for thy name.

Bitter was it so to see

The seely sheep

Murdered by the ravenous wolves

While the shepherds did sleep.

Bitter was it, O to view

The sacred vine,

Whilst the gardeners played all close,

Rooted up by the swine.

Bitter, bitter, O to behold

The grass to grow

Where the walls of Walsingham

So stately did show.

Such were the worth of Walsingham

While she did stand,

Such are the wracks as now do show

Of that Holy Land.

Level, level, with the ground

The towers do lie,

Which, with their golden glittering tops,

Pierced once to the sky.

Where were gates are no gates now,

The ways unknown

Where the press of peers did pass

While her fame was blown.

Owls do scrike where the sweetest hymns

Lately were sung,

Toads and serpents hold their dens

Where the palmers did throng.

Weep, weep, O Walsingham,

Whose days are nights,

Blessings turned to blasphemies,

Holy deeds to despites.

Sin is where Our Lady sat,

Heaven is turned to hell,

Satan sits where Our Lord did sway —

Walsingham, O farewell!