Merry Christmas!

I wish you all a very Happy Christmas. Here is the introit of today’s Missa in die. The text is taken from the prophet Isaiah: “To us a child is born, and to us a son is given…” This is my favorite chant, and indeed, my favorite version of my favorite chant. It was the very first Gregorian chant I heard as a child, long before I was Catholic. I suppose that it was, in a sense, the seed of my affinity for all things Benedictine. Every time I return to it, I feel nourished once again. May you find it a blessing on this glorious Christmas Day.

