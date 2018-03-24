“And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.”

March 24th is the traditional Dies Sanguinis
of the ancient Roman calendar
, when the painted eunuch-priests of Cybele and the votaries of Attis in their Phrygian caps would join with the servants of warlike Bellona in the most vile public atrocities. On that day, hideous pipes stirred the wicked throng into a fever of unutterable terror, and as the revelers danced in an ever more demoniac fashion, they mutilated their flesh and let out copious torrents of blood upon the stones of forum and temple. Then they drank from their own spilled blood, descending even lower than the beasts in their frenzy and taking on instead the aspect of lustful aegypans. The summit of these evil ecstasies came when, before the altar of the Magna Mater
, devotees castrated themselves. Only thus could they enter the service of that infernal priesthood.