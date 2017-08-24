Poem/Song: “On the Strange and Lamentable Tale of the Witches of Saluda”

It’s been a while since I posted any original wordcraft, so here’s a poem I wrote recently. The last part is a song. I wanted to hearken to the Scotch-Irish traditions of the poor folks who settled the Carolinas. You can hear me sing it on the embedded audio I have included.

On the Strange and Lamentable Tale of the Witches of Saluda

I. The Town

I saw them dancing at the old waterworks

with torchlight in their eyes, huge

gates to unseen countries

of the damned and dying.

Off in the woods, the fog

snaked through like a hungry hound bent

low over the scent

of some lesser beast.

The pines keep our secrets from us,

so we can forget.

Didn’t you know that even the

goats and horses have eyes, ears,

loose lips muttering imprecations

under their breath? Never

look over your shoulder

at a crossroads. Men have died,

petrified, for less.

Or else they shoot into space

and freeze in the rictus of their fathers,

grinning madly at the dead sun

below. I have drawn

salt from the shadow of your footsteps,

I have planted rows of teeth in my head.

What dragons will come

when I bring a scythe

to the harvest?

II. The Purlieu

You hardly know how dark

the young pine woods can be.

Not a patch of tall trees, mind you,

but ones that stand

just about twice your size.

Still plenty of silent life ahead of them.

You can see them at the edge of evening,

surrounding a field surrounding

a low crop of tombstones

all asunder and blurred

by the rain’s improvident hand.

The trees wait there, wordless,

dusk-bleached, lined up like so many

carious teeth. But they are not

what draws my eye—

the fathomless

dark that spreads behind

like a growling and

hungry gullet.

III. The Back Yard

It will not go away.

Momma said to come to the table,

no use passing your life

by the back window

daydreaming.

But I could see it pacing the lawn as I ate.

Huge, black,

unblinking, white

of tooth.

I don’t think it ever sleeps.

The heat of the noonday and the

shadow that flies by night

do not afflict it—

the stones in its shoes

and the rancid water it sips

out of our traschan lids

do not injure it—

the play of the neighbors

and the tumult of the street

do not distract it.

I have not yet seen it blink.

I have not yet seen it turn its gaze

from the house.

It watches.

I don’t think it ever sleeps.

Momma says

daddy woudn’t have tolerated

any such foolishness.

I don’t know.

It makes not a sound.

I think it knows what we talk about

in the house.

I think it knows when we rise and fall

to our prayers.

I think it listens to what we confess,

to our fights, to the whisper of the rain.

I don’t want to go out there.

I don’t want it to get it.

I don’t think it ever sleeps.

IV. Found in a Buried Notebook, Written in Red Ink

Don’t turn your back to the trees

or walk up the weed-cracked pavement

beneath the sign that reads

CAR ASH CO N LAUNDRY

and don’t keep the pottery you dig up

in your garden

bonewhite under the red

clay and grey sand. Don’t

venture to the edge of the field that

smells like salt

and don’t keep your teeth in a shoebox

(it might become a skull)

and don’t knock on walls

where there should be a door

or take down the portraits

of the nameless.

Don’t ponder what might have

broken the sign from the fencepost

or written its replacement

in an unknown script.

Don’t let your children go to the post office alone.

Don’t let your daughter play with the dolls

she doesn’t remember receiving.

V. The Song of the Lost Daughters

https://amishcatholic.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/the-song-of-the-lost-daughters.mp3

The young girls singing thread silk in their hair

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Discarding the rest of the clothes that they wear

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

They join with the voices of the torchbearing throng

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

And soon they forget every other sweet song

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Songs that illumine the queer, darkened lands

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Like the water you pour over bloody hands

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Her lace crown covers her eyes as they lead

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Her into a thicket that smells of ripe seed

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

To hide from the angels that watch in the trees

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

And teach her the sacred rites of the bees

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

“An will ye cam back to yer mother so fine?”

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

“Ah will ye return to me, daughter of mine?”

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

“Ah mother, dear mother, I can’t come at all”

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

“Until I’ve repeated our first mother’s fall”

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

“The Sabbath is waiting, the dance oh so dear”

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

“To teach us the meaning behind every fear”

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

They never did see her again in the day

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

But once on a new moon, as old people say

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Seven years waiting and seven years won

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Seven years burning, but far from the Sun

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Beware, all me daughters, what hides in the air

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee

And never thread silks so fine in your hair

Io Hymen Hymenaee

Io Hymen Hymenaee