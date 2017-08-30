Original Art: Three Pieces

/ Rick Yoder
image.jpeg

Design for a Gospel-Book. Photo taken by artist. My most complex piece yet.

image.jpeg

The Immaculate Heart of Mary. Photo taken by artist. A first try at a theme I’d like to return to someday.

image.jpeg

Personal Flag of the Artist. Photo taken by artist. Been mulling over this heraldic and vexillological design for a while. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s