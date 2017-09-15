Crashaw on Our Lady of Sorrows

All, more at home in her own heart.

Each wound of his, from every part,

And Pains, her pangs and throes.

Hanging all torn she sees; and in his woes

Her’s and the whole World’s joyes,

Before her Eyes

What kind of Marble than

Is that cold man

Who can look on and see,

Nor keep such Noble sorrows company?

Sure even from you

(My Flints) some drops are due

To see so many unkind swords contest

So fast for one soft Brest.

While with a faithful, mutual, floud

Her Eyes bleed Tears, his wounds weep blood.

2.