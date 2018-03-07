“A Vacuum He May Not Abhor”

R.S. Thomas (1913-2000), the Welsh nationalist, Anglican minister, and consummate poet belief and doubt has recently become a favorite. Here is a poem of his that, I think, is worth pondering in Lent.

The Absence

It is this great absence
that is like a presence, that compels
me to address it without hope
of a reply. It is a room I enter

from which someone has just
gone, the vestibule for the arrival
of one who has not yet come.
I modernise the anachronism

of my language, but he is no more here
than before. Genes and molecules
have no more power to call
him up than the incense of the Hebrews

at their altars. My equations fail
as my words do. What resources have I
other than the emptiness without him of my whole
being, a vacuum he may not abhor?

One thought on ““A Vacuum He May Not Abhor”

  1. R. S. Thomas is incredible. Possibly my favorite modern poet. (Though by the way, he would object to the label “Anglican,” because he was proudly Welsh. I believe he preferred the term Episcopal.)

