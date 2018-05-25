A Hymn for St. Philip’s Day

St. Philip’s Picture

Fr. Frederick William Faber of the London Oratory

I.

Saint Philip! I have never known

A Saint as I know thee;

For none have their wills and ways

So plain for men to see.

I live with thee; and in my toil

All day thou hast my part;

And then I come at night to learn

Thy picture off by heart.

II.

O what a prayer thy picture is!

Was Jesus like to thee?

Whence hast thou caught that lovely look

That preaches so to me?

Sermon and prayer thy picture is,

And music to the eye;

Song to the soul, a song that sings

Of whitest purity!

III.

A blessing on thy name, dear Saint!

Blessing from young and old,

Whom thou in Mary’s gallant band

Hast winningly enrolled!

If ever there were poor man’s Saint,

That very Saint art thou!

If ever time were fit for thee,

Dear Saint! That time is now!

IV.

Philip! Strange missioner thou art,

Biding so still at home,

Content if with the evening star

Souls to thy nets will come!

If ever spell could make hard work

Profit and pastime be,

That spell is in thy coaxing ways,

That magic is in thee.

V.

Sweet-faced old Man! For so I dare,

Saint though thou be on high,

To name thee, for thou temptest love

By thy humility.

Sweet-faced old Man! What are thy wiles

With which thou winnest men?

Art thou all saints within thyself?

If not, what art thou then?

VI.

John’s love of Mary thou hast got,

Thy house is Mary’s home;

And then thou hast Paul’s love of souls

With Peter’s love of Rome.

Thy heart, that was so large and strong,

It could not quiet bide;

O was it not like his that beats

Within a wounded side?

VII.

Saint of the over-worked and poor!

Saint of the sad and gay!

Jesus and Mary be with those

Who keep to thy true way!

O bless us, Philip! Saint most dear!

Thine Oratory bless;

And gain for those who seek thee there

The gift of holiness!