Worried About the Church? Here Are Some Cardinals Playing with Cats!

And eating watermelons, and throwing cakes to swans, and delightedly casting books into the fire…all courtesy of 19th century anticlerical academic painters!

See this Cardinal?

He’s not worried about the Church.

Look at him.

Look at his cat.

Look at the PRECIOUS LITTLE BOW on his cat.

(His cat, incidentally, is named Dom Paphnutius).

Just look at that watermelon.

He’s not worried about whether or not the Barque of Peter can handle a dangerous destabilization of the sacrament of marriage through the undermining of Canon Law in various quasi-magisterial documents and interviews.

His only worry is whether or not he can handle the PRECIOUSNESS of his cat’s little bow.

These two fine gentlemen are out for a stroll.

There seem to be sweets involved.

The Cardinal is very cross, perhaps because said sweets have attracted a flock of unwanted water birds. Or because the liturgy wars have been needlessly reignited by Rome itself and liberal bishops’ conferences are probably going to start forcing people to say “and also with you” and “one in being” in the English Novus Ordo.

I’m not really sure why. Probably the first reason.

Anyway, he should have expected it. Water birds are notorious for their sweet teeth.

Give ’em a few bonbons and they’ll love you forever.

Though tbh I’d be more angry at the other guy for not telling me where he got that fabulous scrolly-hat.

(Note: 19th century priests were very fashion-forward.)

Speaking of which, this Cardinal is too busy tearing up the runway to care about who’s tearing up the Reform of the Reform.

Apparently this is “Champagne Toast,” which I guess is one of those new brunch fads like Avocado Toast.

Thanks for killing EVERYTHING, Millenials.

Oh yeah I’m just enjoying ‘A Quiet Smoke.’ Haha.

Nope, I’m not thinking about Amoris Laetitia footnotes 329 and 351 at all.

Just enjoying my Cuban here.

Yessirree.

Sure is nice.

Also, don’t ever talk to me or my son again.



What’s that? Oh, this old thing? Lemme see…why, it’s a relic! A piece of the Holy Napkin of the Trastevere!

So then I says to him, I says, why don’t we elect an Argentinian?



Mmmmmmyessss of course I could tell you about the Synod mmmmmbut I wouldn’t know anything mmmmmmmmmmmbout that….

This Cardinal is deeply disturbed that his new parrot’s first word is “Accompaniment.”

Ah Lafontaine, so glad you could come here have some Dom Perignon for your loyal service

Uh sir I’m just here to tell you that the revolutionaries have subordinated the spiritual to the temporal authorit—

Haha Lafontaine, always one with the jokes

But sir the Reds are comin—

JUST TAKE THE DAMN CHAMPAGNE

His Eminence is thinking up clever new ways to show #mercy and to #meetpeoplewheretheyare and to #judgenot and to #accompany the #youth who are #unemployed in the #interiorforum and to stay #relevant while #BeingChurch, all without ever using the word “sin.”

Here I am.

Just sittin’ here.

With some milk.

Overcomin’ gluttony like a BOSS.

screams internally forever



The Cardinal stared with horror…

Before he saw the bird, he was sure that the vase had been pushed by that mysterious, frightful ghost once spoken of in legend…

The dark creature that was said to stalk the halls of the Vatican even today…

The Spirit of the Council.

Well, Pancrazio, just look at the time.

Half past four.

Funny…they told us they’d sing a new Church into being hours ago.

What a shame.

These gentlemen are enjoying a roundup of the day’s tweets from spiffy, popular Jesuits.

Kasper? Never heard of him…

