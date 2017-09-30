Pious Youths Looking Terribly, Terribly Wan



No please, don’t get up.

I can levitate all by myself.

I’m sure you must see lots of levitating clergymen.

It’s no big deal.

Yes, I know it’s not even a foot up, but still.

Just play your flute or whatever.

Go on, keep doing what you were doing.

Just gonna levitate for my own sake.

Sure is high up here.

All seven inches.

Oh, how I hope never to see the Sun.



To be honest, the best thing about the novitiate is all the restrictions.

It must be unpleasant to have to do all sorts of things that other people do.

Like eating, or going outside, or breathing more than thrice an hour.



Well it has been great holding you.

Really just a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Truly.

Sure am gonna have to tell my friends about this.

Anyway, you are…uh, kinda heavy.

So uh, I think I’m gonna maybe put you dow—no, get your hand away from me…

OKAY THEN well I guess we’re just gonna stay like this a little longer.



Oh sorry, you caught me at a bad time. I was just dying clear away.



I can never pray without my little blue bow.

You must pray, Iphigenia, you must pray harder.

But Mother, we’ve been doing it for six hours.

If you do not pray, Iphigenia, you can never be well.

We don’t have any more candles left.

Iphigenia, how shall you feel when you are dead and gone far from your own home and all its earthly lights and all who love you?

I only had a small cough—

Shhhh, Iphigenia, shhhhh…



Yes, I said “Come down here at once.”

I’ve even got a little space for you to sit here.

Yes, I know there are bones on it.

Well you’ll just have to move them.

It’s not hard. Really.



How long are we gonna keep saying grace, Jimmy?

Probably a while.

Why?

Because I’m using the Roman Canon.

I love how this new makeup makes my face match my surplice.



And please bless mommy and daddy.

And please let us eat lots of desert.

And please crush the Modernist heresy in all its damnable ways.



This wallpaper.

I hate. every. inch. of it.



John…there’s, there’s a light all about you.

Well I certainly am the most glittering ornament in the room.



I’m sorry, Cecil, but the Church does teach that you have no immortal soul.



Yes, they are rather nice wings, thank you.

Unfortunately I can’t move them at all.

But they look great.



I’m aghast.

I had no idea such a thing could happen to me.

I feel personally victimized.

I walk into the room and what do I see?

This painting.

It’s…it’s…so…philistine!



What? You don’t pray to your poetry books?



Deathly pale is the new black.



Little Peter enjoys his prayers.

He smiles as he prays.

He smiles because he thinks about how, at the Judgment Day, the Lord will cast down the heretics, the wicked, and the reprobate into the everlasting flames of Hell forever, where the demons shall rend the very flesh of their bones and devour them.

Little Peter enjoys his prayers.

