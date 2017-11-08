A Poem for the Feast of the Blessed John Duns Scotus

Gerard Manley Hopkins SJ

Towery city and branchy between towers;

Cuckoo-echoing, bell-swarmed, lark-charmed, rook-racked, river-rounded;

The dapple-eared lily below thee; that country and town did

Once encounter in, here coped and posed powers;

Thou hast a base and brackish skirt there, sours

That neighbour-nature thy grey beauty is grounded

Best in; graceless growth, thou hast confounded

Rural rural keeping — folks, flocks, and flowers.

Yet ah! this air I gather and I release

He lived on; these weeds and waters, these walls are what

He haunted who of all men most sways my spirits to peace;

Of realty the rarest-veined unraveller; a not

Rivalled insight, be rival Italy or Greece;

Who fired France for Mary without spot.