The Lord High Inquisitor’s Song



(tune)



Cardinal Ko-Ko

As some day it may happen that a victim must be found,

I’ve got a little list—I’ve got a little list

Of ecclesial offenders who might well be underground,

And who never would be missed—who never would be missed!

There’s the pestilential journalists who write for NCR,

and all the ultramontanists who think the Pope’s a Czar—

All clergy who wear ugly stoles and vestments as they pray—

And philistines who think that lace is just a little fey—

Theologians from the Argentine who study how to kiss.

They’d none of ’em be missed—they’d none of ’em be missed!

Chorus

He’s got ’em on the list—he’s got ’em on the list;

And they’ll none of ’em be missed—they’ll none of ’em be missed.

Cardinal Ko-Ko

There’s the Jesuit on Twitter who does not believe in hell.

Since God he does resist—I’ve got him on my list!

Then there’s the German Cardinals who pray to Martin L.

They’re just “ecumenist”—they never would be missed!

Then the liberal who praises, with some social justice rage,

The “spiritual but not religious” tenor of the age;

And the parish secretary who makes fruitcake every year

For the congregation’s Christmas Party (and inspires fear);

And that odd phenomenon, theologians feminist—

I don’t think they’d be missed—I’m sure they’ll not be missed!

Chorus

He’s got them on the list—he’s got them on the list;

And I don’t think they’ll be missed—I’m sure they’ll not be missed!

Cardinal Ko-Ko

And those mouth-foaming maniacs who write LifeSite clickbait,

Would that they might desist—I’ve got them on the list!

The Neo-Caths at Crisis in a moral panic state.

And a Two-Tiered Thomist—you know he’s on the list!

Then the smug and smarmy statesman who still wears the scarlet hat

Who bows to tyrants’ wishes from a desk chair in the Vat—

And the bishops who decide they want obedience, not truth—

All baby boomers who attack the faithful of the youth—

And all the heretics who can be judged quite Modernist.

They’ll none of ’em be missed—they would none of ’em be missed!

Chorus

You may put ’em on the list—you may put ’em on the list;

And they’ll none of ’em be missed—they’ll none of ’em be missed!