Fr. Dwight Longenecker has said all that really needs to be said about this year’s crêche at the Vatican. The issue is not just that it’s kind of crappy art, but that it dramatizes a heretical theology – a liberal Pelagianism of good works. Do give it a view.
2 thoughts on “Elsewhere: Fr. Dwight on the Vatican’s Bad Nativity”
A New addition to your blogroll?
🙂
http://bigpulpit.com/
LikeLike
I’m not convinced. Living out the gospel of Christ means imaging him in the midst of a world deeply in need. Allowing images of redemption to adorn that of our Christ and Lord being made man seems not exemplary of a false gospel, but our call to the true one, to the one made present in the life of the world by the Spirit every day.
LikeLike