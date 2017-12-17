Elsewhere: Fr. Dwight on the Vatican’s Bad Nativity

/ Rick Yoder
image

This nativity is kinda cheesy. (Source)

Fr. Dwight Longenecker has said all that really needs to be said about this year’s crêche at the Vatican. The issue is not just that it’s kind of crappy art, but that it dramatizes a heretical theology – a liberal Pelagianism of good works. Do give it a view.

2 thoughts on “Elsewhere: Fr. Dwight on the Vatican’s Bad Nativity

  2. I’m not convinced. Living out the gospel of Christ means imaging him in the midst of a world deeply in need. Allowing images of redemption to adorn that of our Christ and Lord being made man seems not exemplary of a false gospel, but our call to the true one, to the one made present in the life of the world by the Spirit every day.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s