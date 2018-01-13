Five Poems by Clark Ashton Smith

Clark Ashton Smith (1893-1961) was most famous for his publications in Weird Tales and his consequent literary association with H.P. Lovecraft and Robert E. Howard. He had a profound talent and produced copious work in the Eldritch School of American Decadence. In Smith’s work one can easily discover similarities with both Lovecraft, his more famous colleague, and greater predecessors like Poe and Baudelaire. The violent inventiveness of his language calls to mind a demon-crazed Hopkins. I have selected five representative poems that all treat a common theme: beauty.

A Dream of Beauty

(1911)

I dreamed that each most lovely, perfect thing

That nature hath, of sound and form and hue—

The winds, the grass, the light-concentering dew,

The gleam and swiftness of the sea-bird’s wing;

Blueness of sea and sky, and gold of storm

Transmuted by the sunset, and the flame

Of autumn-colored leaves, before me carne,

And, meeting, merged to one diviner form.

Incarnate Beauty ’twas, whose spirit thrills

Through glaucous ocean and the greener hills,

And in the cloud-bewildered peaks is pent.

Her face the light of fallen planets wore,

But as I gazed, in doubt and wonderment,

Mine eyes were dazzled, and I saw no more.

The Refuge of Beauty

(1918)

From regions of the sun’s half-dreamt decay,

All day the cruel rain strikes darkly down;

And from the night thy fatal stars shall frown—

Beauty, wilt thou abide this night and day ?

Roofless, at portals dark and desperate,

Wilt thou a shelter unrefused implore,

And past the tomb’s too-hospitable door

Evade thy lover in eluding Hate ?

Alas, for what have I to other thee ? —

Chill halls of mind, dank rooms of memory

Where thou shalt dwell with woes and thoughts infirm;

This rumor-throngèd citadel of Sense,

Trembling before some nameless imminence;

And fellow-guestship with the glutless Worm.

The Mirrors of Beauty

(1922)

Beauty has many mirrors to ensphere

Her presence or her passing: orbs of dew;

Far-flooding Amazons with margents new;

The narrowing circlet of the desert mere;

Deep wells on which the ruby planets rear;

Blades from Damascus; gems of Xanadu;

And pools that hold a falcon-hovered blue

Or eves whereon the ghostly owlets veer.

Often, upon the solitary sea,

She lieth, ere the wind shall gather breath—

One with the reflex of infinity;

In oriels filled with some conflagrant sky

Her vision dwells, or in the ring-dove’s eye,

Or the black crystal of the eyes of Death.

The Orchid of Beauty

(1922)

Beauty, thou orchid of immortal bloom,

Sprung from the fire and dust of perished spheres,

How art thou tall in these autumnal years

With the red rain of immemorial doom,

And fragrant where the lesser suns illume,

For sustenance of Life’s forgotten tears.

Ever thy splendor and thy light appears

Like dawn from out the midnight of the tomb.

Colors, and glints, and glamors unrecalled,

Richly thy petals intricate revive:

Blossom, whose roots are in eternity,

The faithful soul, the sentience darkly thralled,

In dream and wonder evermore shall strive

At Edens lost of time and memory.

You are not Beautiful

(1923)

You are not beautiful; but, ah, too long

I sought, and found a slowly growing grace;

Till fairer now than beauty is your face,

And all your silence dearer than a song.